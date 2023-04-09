Newcastle now front-runners to sign 'world-class' Spurs target











Newcastle United are now the front-runners to sign Wilfried Zaha – amid recent claims Tottenham were confident of sealing a deal for the forward this summer.

That is according to the Sunday Mirror (9/4; page 76), who report that the Magpies and West Ham are now leading the charge to sign the Crystal Palace talisman when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Sunday Mirror notes that Wilfried Zaha may have already played his final game for Palace after sustaining an injury last weekend. He is prepared to move and would like to test himself in Europe.

Surprisingly, reports from London World last month claimed that Tottenham were growing confident of signing Zaha. In fact, they were prepared to offer him a pay-rise on his £130,000-a-week deal at Selhurst Park.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

However, much has changed at Spurs since then. And it seems that there are now new faces on pole position to sign Zaha.

According to the Sunday Mirror (9/4; page 76), it is now Newcastle and West Ham battling for the 30-year-old. Newcastle are set to be able to offer their targets a chance to impress in Europe next year.

Meanwhile, West Ham believe that Zaha could be tempted by the chance to stay in London.

It would be an ambitious move for the Hammers to go after Zaha. Like Palace, they have really not had a very good season. And both remain in trouble in the Premier League.

He could be a very smart signing for Newcastle. He is potentially just edging past being at the peak of his powers. But he has been ‘world-class‘ in the Premier League. And he will not cost anything in transfer fees.

Of course, he will still be expensive. But any side who signs Zaha this summer – if he does leave – is surely securing a really good addition ahead of next season.