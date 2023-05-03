Report: Chelsea weighing up a move for 'unstoppable' Arsenal transfer target











Chelsea are weighing up a move for Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha as they look to bolster their squad and battle higher up the Premier League next season.

The report from the MailOnline states that Chelsea are planning a summer swoop. The Crystal Palace star is available on a free contract when this season ends.

Arsenal have been heavily linked to Zaha, via the MailOnline. Reported future Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is an “admirer” of the winger.

Crystal Palace have offered Zaha a new four year contract, which is worth £10million a year. The winger has not made his mind up on his future.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea keen on Arsenal target Zaha

Many have praised the winger, with him being hailed as “unstoppable” and also “world-class“. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the winger world-class.

Now that Chelsea have joined the race, Zaha has multiple options. It will no doubt be a very hard choice for the 30-year-old.

He is an experienced Premier League star, but he will only want to move to a club that have Europe. Chelsea are below Crystal Palace in the league in 12th.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have challenged for the title this season. If both put offers down for Zaha then no doubt he will pick the Gunners.

Zaha will probably like to take his time as it is a huge decision. It is probably the final time he will get a move in his career.

Chelsea have shown they can splash the cash, but they already have multiple players in Zaha’s position. It seems like another silly transfer decision from them no matter the quality of Zaha.

The Gunners will need some more squad depth for their next campaign. This has been an issue for them in their title race and Zaha would be a great coup.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)