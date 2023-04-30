Arsenal now want 22-year-old who amazed Vieira with his leadership











Arsenal fans may be interested to know what Patrick Vieira has previously said about Marc Guehi amid reports that the Gunners are now eyeing the Crystal Palace star.

Marc Guehi continues to attract admirers with his form for the Eagles. The 22-year-old is approaching 70 Premier League appearances in the early stages of his career, helping Roy Hodgson’s men ensure that they will remain at English football’s top table next year.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But perhaps Marc Guehi may get the chance to move on before too long. According to a report from The Sun this week, Arsenal are interested in the England international as they prepare for a major summer at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been the benchmark throughout the season. But it appears that they may just run out of steam at the final hurdle. And one of the moments which has cost them involved William Saliba picking up an injury that has ruled him out for several weeks now.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Rob Holding has done fairly well since coming in. But he does not appear to be on the same level at Saliba. And with that, it is no surprise to see Arsenal target another defender.

Guehi is on the wishlist. And of course, one man who may be delighted to see him end up at the Emirates is Patrick Vieira, who was in charge when the defender arrived at Selhurst Park.

Vieira often spoke glowingly about the youngster. But one comment perhaps stands out as he reflected on an error Guehi made last season which saw a penalty given against Palace.

Vieira was clear that the defender had the ability to bounce back quickly.

“I don’t need to speak to [Marc] about it,” Vieira told Football London.

“I think he is frustrated and he will learn from that. This is a player who needs to keep developing himself and to learn you have to go through those situations.

“But I’m really pleased with the game that he had tonight. I think Marc is growing as a player and as a person and I was really impressed with his leadership in the squad since he arrived.”

More leaders welcome at the Emirates

Arsenal will not turn their nose up at adding more leaders. They have an extremely young squad, with 24-year-old Martin Odegaard captaining their ranks.

Obviously, Guehi is incredibly young himself. But he has captained Palace on a number of occasions.

And if Vieira deems you to be a really good leader, then there is definitely something to be excited about.