Crystal Palace have now opened talks to sign ‘brilliant’ Arsenal player; but La Liga move still possible

Crystal Palace have now opened talks with Arsenal over a potential move for Rob Holding, with the centre-back keen to make the switch to Selhurst Park.

That is according to Sky Sports’ live transfer blog, which notes that the defender could make a move to Sevilla if his proposed switch to the Eagles falls through.

Rob Holding looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal on deadline day. Reports from the Daily Mail suggested that Palace were eyeing Holding as they look to bolster their defensive options.

And it seems that the Eagles are making progress in their pursuit of the 27-year-old. According to Sky Sports, talks are underway with Arsenal.

“Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Rob Holding on a permanent deal,” Tom White said on Sky (broadcast on 1/9; 9:37). “Now the player wants the move we are told. He’s available for transfer. He did rule out a switch to Luton on Thursday. Sevilla on loan is an option if the Palace move doesn’t progress but Holding is keen on the move from Arsenal to Palace.

Crucially, Holding is keen to make the move to join Roy Hodgson’s side. The report adds that he could yet end up joining Sevilla on loan should Palace fail to get the move across the line.

It looks to be a move which works for all sides. Holding has been a ‘brilliant‘ servant for Arsenal over the years. But he now finds himself well down the pecking order.

Palace will be signing someone with plenty of experience to provide competition for the likes of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen. So it will be good for all sides if an agreement can be reached.