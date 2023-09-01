Crystal Palace now emerging as favourites to sign ‘brilliant’ 27-year-old Arsenal player

Crystal Palace are growing increasingly hopeful of agreeing a deadline day deal to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail’s live transfer blog (1/9; 08:15), which notes that the Gunners have been open to offers for the 27-year-old throughout the window.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rob Holding has been a potential candidate to leave the Emirates for much of the summer. Arsenal are well-stocked at the heart of the backline. And it looked ominous for the Englishman that Gabriel Magalhaes is yet to start a single Premier League game this season.

Crystal Palace lead race for Rob Holding

The Daily Mail reports that Holding has attracted interest from a host of leagues this summer. But perhaps he may not have to travel too far for his next club.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are now emerging as leading contenders to sign Holding. And they are growing hopeful of agreeing a move before the deadline passes.

Holding looks to be a fantastic character to have around the group. Mikel Arteta has previously labelled him ‘brilliant‘. So you could understand why Roy Hodgson would be interested in a deal. And he brings plenty of experience.

With Arsenal open to letting him go, it could be a move which really suits all parties as the hours tick down.