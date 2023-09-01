Crystal Palace now emerging as favourites to sign ‘brilliant’ 27-year-old Arsenal player

Crystal Palace are growing increasingly hopeful of agreeing a deadline day deal to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal.
That is according to a report from the Daily Mail’s live transfer blog (1/9; 08:15), which notes that the Gunners have been open to offers for the 27-year-old throughout the window.
Rob Holding has been a potential candidate to leave the Emirates for much of the summer. Arsenal are well-stocked at the heart of the backline. And it looked ominous for the Englishman that Gabriel Magalhaes is yet to start a single Premier League game this season.
Crystal Palace lead race for Rob Holding
The Daily Mail reports that Holding has attracted interest from a host of leagues this summer. But perhaps he may not have to travel too far for his next club.
Crystal Palace are now emerging as leading contenders to sign Holding. And they are growing hopeful of agreeing a move before the deadline passes.
Holding looks to be a fantastic character to have around the group. Mikel Arteta has previously labelled him ‘brilliant‘. So you could understand why Roy Hodgson would be interested in a deal. And he brings plenty of experience.
With Arsenal open to letting him go, it could be a move which really suits all parties as the hours tick down.