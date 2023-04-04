Cristian Stellini says Arnaut Danjuma has actually impressed him in Tottenham training











Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini has admitted he’s been impressed with Arnaut Danjuma in training.

Speaking after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Everton, Stellini addressed the media after his side conceded another last-minute equaliser.

Cristian Stellini may have thought he had secured a first win in charge of Spurs after Harry Kane’s second-half penalty.

He converted expertly past Jordan Pickford after Cristian Romero was fouled in the box.

However, Michael Keane’s incredible long-range strike in the final moments earned the home side a valuable point.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

With ten minutes remaining, Stellini turned to Lucas Moura to help control the game with Everton growing in confidence.

Unfortunately, Lucas last just six minutes before being sent off for an awful challenge on Keane.

It meant Arnaut Danjuma was once again left on the Tottenham bench, although Stellini admitted he was happy with the forward.

The 26-year-old had the choice between Spurs and Everton in January.

The Toffees were reportedly furious that Danjuma chose Tottenham after coming so close to signing for Everton.

They had the last laugh though as they celebrated Keane’s goal wildly while Danjuma watched from the bench.

Tottenham coach Stellini praises Danjuma’s training

Asked by a journalist after the match why he didn’t turn to Danjuma, Stellini said: “Danjuma is one player.

“Obviously, we have three important players in our front [three].

“Today, we used Lucas, and then when we have 10 players after the red card we cannot change.

“Danjuma is a good player, his effort is fine, we are happy with him. He needs to wait for his time, because in our squad it is not easy to play in the front three.

“It’s not easy for him, we understand him, but we are happy.”

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Danjuma has been trying to make an impact at Tottenham since his arrived, and the praise from Stellini will be welcomed.

He’s been pictured doing extra training on his own at Hotspur Way, but that hasn’t been converted into game time.

The Dutch international has featured just once in the Premier League, coming on at the end of a 4-1 defeat to Leicester.

Danjuma has since been an unused substitute for six league games in a row, and must now be questioning why he joined the club.

