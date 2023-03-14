Tottenham player pictured doing extra training at Hotspur Way late last night











Tottenham loanee Arnaut Danjuma has uploaded pictures of himself to Instagram doing extra training at Hotspur Way last night.

Danjuma is still waiting for his first Spurs start, having been the first signing of Antonio Conte’s January transfer window.

As per Transfermarkt, his contributions so far have amounted two three substitute appearances since his arrival from Villarreal.

He played against Leicester in the Premier League, as Spurs went down 4-1 and at Preston and Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Arnaut Danjuma pictured doing extra training.

But late last night, Danjuma posted on his story a brief video of him on an exercise bike, and then some of his data from the ride.

Then he posted another short clip on the floor of the gym, before an image of himself covered in sweat as a result of the workout.

He then signed off with a motivational quote from Muhammad Ali, underlining his desire to try and push on despite his tough situation at the club right now.

View Instagram Post

The ‘exceptional‘ winger has not had much chance to shine under Conte, despite being the only attacking signing of the winter window.

He had already posted a photo of himself working hard on the treadmill after not getting a game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Perhaps an impending managerial change at Spurs may see Danjuma’s loan extended, but based on his experience at the club so far, a return to Villarreal is most likely right now.