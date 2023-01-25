Fabrizio Romano says Everton are 'furious' with Tottenham over Arnaut Danjuma transfer











Fabrizio Romano reports that Everton have been left furious after Tottenham Hotspur hijacked their move for Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma.

Antonio Conte is yet to officially bring in any fresh faces this month but it seems that Spurs are edging towards their first signing in Danjuma.

The 25-year-old is set to come in to bolster Conte’s attacking options after injuries to Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in recent weeks have highlighted the need for another forward.

But Danjuma looked set to make the switch to Goodison Park yesterday, with The Daily Mail reporting that he had even completed his medical and media duties ahead of a move to Everton.

Now, it seems that Tottenham have angered their Premier League rivals who clearly thought they had this deal wrapped up.

Everton furious with Tottenham

Romano claims that Tottenham are now ready to sign all the paperwork in order to complete a loan move for the Villarreal star.

Of course, the Toffees were in the exact same position with their move for Danjuma but Spurs have moved quickly to snatch the signing from under their noses. And the transfer insider says Everton have been left ‘furious and surprised’ by Tottenham’s swoop for the player.

Tottenham are prepared to sign all the documents with Villarreal and Arnaut Danjuma in the morning after medical tests in London. ⚪️🏁 #THFC



Loan move confirmed, not permanent deal or with any mandatory clause.



Everton are furious and surprised after deal hijacked. pic.twitter.com/VxF6mci5YH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Of course, this isn’t the first time Tottenham have hijacked an Everton transfer as they also snatched Moussa Sissoko from under their noses way back in 2016.

Danjuma was seemingly one step away from joining the Toffees but hadn’t officially signed for the club. And Spurs have moved with haste to provide Conte with another option up-front.

The Dutchman has played in the Premier League with Bournemouth before but was relegated with the Cherries back in 2020.

He enjoyed a brilliant season in the Championship the season after though and it earned him a move to Villarreal.

The winger shined for the La Liga outfit last season and he made the Champions League team of the tournament after they reached the semi-final stage.

Tottenham aren’t exactly desperate for another attacking option but with Heung-Min Son’s recent struggles and Lucas Moura’s prolonged absence, Danjuma could be a really useful option for Conte.

