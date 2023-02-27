Cristian Stellini admits Oliver Skipp really surprised him when he arrived at Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur coach Cristian Stellini has admitted he’s been really surprised by young midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Stellini was speaking to the press, via Football London, after their 2-0 win over rivals Chelsea.

After a first-half that was entertaining for all the wrong reasons, Tottenham took control of the tie after the break.

Oliver Skipp broke the deadlock seconds into the second-half with a phenomenal strike.

His effort from outside the box was too powerful for Kepa Arrizabalaga who could only fingertip the ball into the net.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Aside from his goal, the 22-year-old midfielder was brilliant for Tottenham, and impressed Stellini and his colleagues.

He was up against British transfer record holder Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the pitch.

There was very little to choose between the two players which will certainly please Spurs fans.

The England under-21 international now has a chance to make that spot in central midfield his own.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are both unavailable for the foreseeable future due to injury.

It’s now time for Skipp to step up and help Spurs maintain their place in the top four of the Premier League.

Stellini surprised by Skipp at Tottenham

Asked about the young midfielder after yesterday’s win, Stellini said: “Since we arrived here, Skippy surprised us in that moment.

“In January last season we lost Skippy for a long time, the rest of the season and when Skippy start this season he was not fit very well but he worked hard.

“He is a great guy who work 100 per cent every day. He needed time and the opportunity.

“When he had the opportunity, he showed to everyone the way and the confidence he has in himself. This confidence came from the work he does every day.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Former Spurs defender Michael Dawson hailed Skipp’s performance yesterday, claiming he was ‘absolutely magnificent’.

Fraser Forster admitted after the game that Skipp has been brilliant in training as well.

Stellini has been working with Skipp at Tottenham for more than 18 months now.

His injuries may have hampered his progress, but he’s now showing the form that backs up some of Antonio Conte’s decisions in the transfer market last summer.

Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele were all allowed to leave on loan.

If Skipp keeps putting in performances like he did yesterday, none of them will be missed for the rest of the campaign.

Show all