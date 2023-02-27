Fraser Forster says Oliver Skipp has really impressed him in Tottenham training recently











Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster has praised Oliver Skipp after his display against Chelsea yesterday and suggested that the youngster has really impressed him in training recently.

Skipp opened his account for Tottenham with a superb long-range effort against the Blues. The 22-year-old beat Joao Felix to the ball before unleashing a powerful shot that rattled in off the underside of the crossbar.

His effort got Spurs on their way to a 2-0 win before Harry Kane wrapped up the three points for the north Londoners.

Skipp is enjoying a run in the Tottenham side after struggling with injury setbacks over the past year and Forster says he’s absolutely delighted for the youngster.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Forster praises ‘brilliant’ Skipp

Speaking to Spurs Play, Forster waxed lyrical about Skipp’s performance from centre-midfield yesterday.

“Brilliant. Fantastic hit. Everyone’s absolutely delighted for him, everyone knows how hard he works and what a good professional he is,” the Spurs goalkeeper said.

“To score your first goal in that manner is just fantastic. Everyone’s buzzing for him.”

He added: “It’s always tough. He had a bad injury and it always takes a bit of time coming back from that.

“At a club like this as well you’ve got so much competition for places and fantastic players around you, so he’s had to be patient but whenever he’s been called upon he’s been fantastic. This run in the team he’s really showing what he can do and producing some fantastic performances.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Skipp has had to bide his time this season after falling down the pecking order as a result of his injuries.

The Spurs academy product showed plenty of promise last season after he returned from a loan spell from Norwich City, so it should be no surprise to see him excelling in midfield once again.

Bentancur’s injury was a huge setback for Antonio Conte’s men, but it will give the likes of Skipp a real opportunity to show what he’s capable of on a weekly basis.

