Cristian Romero fitness update as Tottenham prepare for Fulham clash

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have been handed another fitness boost ahead of their Premier League meeting with Fulham on Monday.

According to the Evening Standard, there is “no serious concern” from Spurs over the fitness of both Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min.

Romero started for Argentina against Peru on Tuesday night, but didn’t come out for the second half.

Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

The Spurs ace had discomfort in his right ankle and, in quotes published on Argentine outlet La Voz, he admitted he asked to be withdrawn.

Romero revealed that ‘his right ankle had swollen too much’. However, he didn’t appear overly concerned.

Now, the Evening Standard has claimed that the Spurs man ‘is confident of being available to face Fulham on Monday’.

As for Son’s fitness, both the player and his international manager – South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann – didn’t seem overly concerned either.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Our view

It looks as though Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will be able to call upon most of his top players against Fulham.

Romero is a key player, previously backed by Jamie Redknapp to become “one of the best central defenders in the world”.

More recently, Lionel Messi went further, saying the Spurs and Argentina star is in fact “the best defender in the world right now”.

Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham’s defence has improved massively this season, with Romero now being partnered at the back by Micky van de Ven and also having Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro on the flanks.

If injuries start occuring at the back, then it’s a worry. Luckily, it looks as though that won’t be the case ahead of the Fulham clash.