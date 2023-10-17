Tottenham star Son Heung-min breaks silence after injury concerns in South Korea win over Vietnam

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has played down concerns over his fitness following South Korea’s friendly win over Vietnam.

The Spurs forward played the full 90 minutes, scoring as the Taeguk Warriors ran out 6-0 winners in Suwon.

South Korea’s medical staff revealed that Son was nursing a groin injury after he reported for international duty last week. He sat out the 4-0 win over Tunisia last Friday.

Meanwhile, during the closing stages of the friendly against Vietnam, the Spurs skipper showed clear signs of discomfort on the pitch.

Son saw the whole game out and, as per Metro, South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann is adamant that the Tottenham forward has not aggravated the injury.

The outlet also quotes the Spurs star as saying he wanted to play in front of his nation’s fans, and didn’t seem concerned about the injury.

When asked about his fitness, Son said: “Injuries are an inevitable part of living as a footballer.

“I was worried about whether to play in today’s game, but I couldn’t accept coming to Korea and not playing in front of the fans.

“I discussed with the coach and told him I would play in the game.

“Couldn’t participate much in training, but I’m grateful to the coach for respecting my decision.”

Meanwhile, Klinsmann said: “The original plan was to play 90 minutes.

“The muscle injury did not recur, and there was no problem when checked at the 60th minute.”

Our view

Many Tottenham fans have been questioning why Son played the full 90 minutes.

Now we know it wasn’t Klinsmann’s decision, rather it was that of the Spurs star.

It doesn’t look as though Son has aggravated his injury, so that’s good to see.

Up next for Tottenham is the Premier League clash against Fulham next Monday.