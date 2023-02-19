Cristian Romero embarrasses £85k-a-week Tottenham man in training ahead of West Ham clash











Pedro Porro will have to make sure he’s more careful around Cristian Romero in Tottenham Hotspur training.

In a video shared by Tottenham on their YouTube channel, the squad are seen preparing for their next game.

After an immense win against Manchester City, Spurs have recorded back-to-back defeats.

A drubbing at Leicester City was followed by a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro against AC Milan in the Champions League.

The team will be without Antonio Conte as he continues to recover from a gallbladder operation.

He’s sure to be watching from Italy as Christian Stellini leads the side into their match against West Ham this afternoon.

After Newcastle lost yesterday, Spurs have the chance to break back into the top four.

With Liverpool and Fulham breathing down their necks, three points will be vital later today.

The intensity in training at Tottenham doesn’t look to have been affected by Conte’s absence, as Porro found out when coming up against Romero.

The pair could line up alongside each other later today as part of a back five.

Romero embarrasses Porro in Tottenham training

The video shared by Spurs shows the squad taking part in small-sided rondo drills.

Porro is in the middle with fellow new signing Arnaut Danjuma, as the rest of players keep the ball away from them.

As they try to reach 20 consecutive passes, Romero slips the ball through Porro’s legs and Tottenham’s players erupt as training continues.

The £85,000-a-week defender immediately goes to ground and completes a few press-ups as punishment.

Porro will be hoping for a more successful second Premier League appearance after his debut against Leicester.

The whole defence was poor that afternoon, but Porro came in for some individual criticism as well.

Emerson Royal is his competition in the right wing-back role, and had a decent game against AC Milan.

He’s reiterated his desire to stay at Tottenham despite Porro’s arrival in the summer.

The competition should benefit Conte and his coaches as they look to prove they’re worthy of being first choice.

