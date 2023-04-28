Commentator blasts Tottenham star Eric Dier after first-half incident vs Man United











Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United drew 2-2 in North London last night, and Eric Dier has come under a lot of criticism for his performance.

Spurs went 2-0 down in the first half. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring after just six minutes before Marcus Rashford doubled that lead just before half-time.

Pundit and commentator Andy Townsend pointed the finger at Dier for the second goal.

Tottenham and Eric Dier were really poor in the first half once again last night.

Manchester United were allowed all the space and time in the world to build up, and Bruno Fernandes was causing Spurs all sorts of problems by dropping into the pockets.

Just before half-time, Rashford found himself with a bit of space and he charged towards the box. Dier was the closest player to him, and instead of getting tight and pushing him down the line, the Tottenham defender allowed him to have a pop at goal.

Rashford converted his strike magnificently, and everyone in the stadium thought it was game over at that point.

Townsend, who was on commentary for Premier League Productions, could not believe how poorly Dier defended in that situation.

“Dier is nowhere near it, he’s got to get close, got to shut the door, close the space, Townsend said right after the goal.

“He does nothing. Rashford buries it, puts United two up.”

TBR View:

Dier had a really poor game last night.

The £85,000-a-week (Spotrac) Englishman didn’t just defend badly, he also had a golden opportunity to score. He made an absolute meal of that chance, leaving Ryan Mason on the floor in agony.

Rumours about a new contract for Dier have been swirling around over the last few weeks. If last night was an audition, he definitely wouldn’t pass it – just ask Jamie O’Hara.

Dier has been a good servant for Tottenham over the years, but it may just be the right time for both parties to go their separate ways this summer.

