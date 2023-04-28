Photo: What Ryan Mason did on the touchline after Tottenham's Eric Dier missed a sitter











Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United drew 2-2 last night, but Ryan Mason’s side could’ve easily won the game if Eric Dier took his opportunity in the box.

Spurs have been in a mess for a while now, and their hammering at Newcastle United last weekend saw Cristian Stellini get sacked. Mason was asked to fill in again, and last night’s game was his first one back.

The 31-year-old was pleased with his side’s display after the game, but he would’ve been much happier if Dier converted the golden opportunity he missed.

Ryan Mason fell to the floor after Eric Dier missed a sitter in Tottenham vs Manchester United

Tottenham showed much more fight in the first half last night than they did at Newcastle, but they still went 2-0 down thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Ryan Mason had to do something at the break, and whatever he did, worked.

Spurs came out firing and were comfortably the better side in the second half. They showed more character and determination in those 45 minutes than they probably have in the last two months.

2-2 is a good result considering the circumstances, but Spurs could’ve easily won the game if it wasn’t for Eric Dier‘s terrible miss in the 69th minute.

The Englishman, who joined Tottenham for £4 million all the way back in 2014 (BBC), found himself free in the box. He wasn’t marked by anybody and when the ball came to his head, everyone expected the net to bulge.

However, Dier made a meal of it, and Mason’s reaction on the touchline tells you how bad a miss it was.

TBR View:

Dier has been a decent servant for Tottenham over the last nine years, but it’s time for a change.

The 29-year-old was at fault for Rashford’s goal just before half-time last night. He just didn’t get close to the Manchester United man, and that made it extremely easy for him to double the lead.

That could’ve proved to be extremely costly for Spurs, but thanks to Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min’s strikes, they were able to salvage a point.

Tottenham need to make big changes this summer. Dier just can’t be their first-choice centre-half next season.

