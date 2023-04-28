Ryan Mason names the Manchester United player who caused Tottenham a lot of problems











Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason has claimed that Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes caused his side a lot of problems last night.

Spurs had to bounce back yesterday after what happened to them at Newcastle United last weekend. However, they weren’t great in the first half again, conceding two easy goals.

Tottenham did come back to pick up a point in the end, and Mason has now revealed what he changed at half-time.

Ryan Mason says Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes caused Tottenham a lot of problems

Tottenham gave Manchester United way too much time and space in the first half last night.

Yes, they pressed well at the very start of the game and won a few balls back, but they slowly dropped off, and that allowed the visitors to punish them.

Bruno Fernandes got himself in the pockets between Spurs’ midfield and defence very well. He’s excellent in those areas of the pitch, and Mason has claimed that he really troubled Tottenham last night.

The Spurs boss told Stadium Astro after the game: “We made a lot of mistakes defensively in the first half. We needed to protect the inside a lot more and Bruno Fernandes was causing us a lot of problems in that pocket.

“We spoke about trying to be more front-foot and aggressive with one of our defenders and creating a back four, and trying to engage them higher up the pitch.

“Like I say, the second half I thought we played the whole half apart from the last five minutes in their half. I was very pleased with the reaction.”

TBR View:

Watching what Bruno Fernandes did last night must make Tottenham fans wonder how good their side would be if they had a quality number 10.

Harry Kane is the man who has to do that job for Tottenham. His goalscoring numbers are extraordinary despite that, but just imagine how much more prolific he could be if he had creative outlet behind him.

Tottenham definitely won’t be able to get Bruno Fernandes this summer, but a player similar to the Portugal international would be brilliant for Spurs.

Fernandes had a really good game last night – apart from when he hit the crossbar instead of the net.

