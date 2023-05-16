Cody Gakpo seriously impressed with 23-year-old Liverpool player after Leicester win last night











Cody Gakpo was very impressed with Liverpool teammate Ibrahima Konate after their 3-0 win over Leicester City last night.

The French international posted on social media as the Reds continued to put pressure on the sides sitting in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have finally got going at the back end of the season.

They’re now on a seven-game winning streak and sit just a point outside the Champions League places.

The catch is that Manchester United and Newcastle both have a game in hand over Liverpool right now.

It was a brilliant performance albeit against one of the poorest teams in the division.

Curtis Jones continued to impress as he scored a fantastically taken first-half brace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strike in the second half was the pick of the goals, giving Daniel Iversen no chance.

Cody Gakpo enjoyed Ibrahima Konate’s performance yesterday as Liverpool kept a well-earned clean sheet.

The hosts barely had a shot on target, although the 23-year-old will be disappointed he picked up a booking.

Gakpo enjoyed Konate performance in Liverpool win

Posting on Instagram after the match, Konate practised his best Liverpudlian and said: “Not bad laa…”

The Frenchman refers to the fact that all three goals were scored by local boys.

Gakpo loved Konate’s post and would have been pleased to see him put in another great performance for Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo loved Ibrahima Konate’s performance for Liverpool. Cr. (ibrahimakonate) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The defender looks like the most likely player to lead Liverpool’s defence for years to come right now.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both 31 years old and won’t have too long left playing at the very top.

Joe Gomez’s fitness record means Jurgen Klopp may be wary of putting too much pressure on him going forward.

Konate has been put under added pressure recently in the Liverpool line-up due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role in the side.

The centre-back is now being asked to cover his teammate as he shifts into midfield.

His pace has never been questioned, but it’s still a lot of responsibility.

Given Liverpool’s recent results, the move is working, and could just earn them a surprise place in the Champions League next season.

