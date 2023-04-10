BBC pundit says Anfield went wild every time Ibrahima Konate was involved yesterday











Anfield were up on their feet every time Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was involved yesterday.

That’s according to BBC Sport pundit and Liverpool striker Tash Dowie, speaking on the Football Daily podcast.

In the end, it was a frustrating result for Liverpool who will feel they could have won the game.

This is even more surprising considering they were 2-0 down in the first-half, thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

However, Mohamed Salah got one back just before the break for the hosts.

The Egyptian should have equalised from the penalty spot, but missed a second spot kick in a row.

Roberto Firmino equalised late on for Liverpool, but it was Ibrahima Konate who had Anfield on its feet.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The £36m defender stepped up in a defence that has been heavily criticised this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was once again under the spotlight, and Virgil van Dijk hasn’t been at his best.

But the young Frenchman looks like the future of Liverpool’s back line and the fans loved his contribution.

Anfield on its feet to celebrate Liverpool star Konate

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Dowie said: “Going back to the crowd situation, the atmosphere was absolutely electric.

“Every time Konate stepped in and won a big tackle, the whole of Anfield were up on their feet.

“You could see the players reacting off of that, and it was almost just like attack after attack after attack.”

Ibrahima Konate has struggled with his fitness ever since arriving at Anfield, frustrating plenty of Liverpool fans.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was just his 11th Premier League appearance of the season, which is a disappointing tally.

However, it means he’s already matched the number of league games he played for the Reds last season.

Given Joel Matip and Joe Gomez’s injury woes, a centre-back is likely to be on Jurgen Klopp’s shopping list.

Van Dijk isn’t getting any younger, and his normally incredible high levels haven’t been reached as often this campaign.

Klopp will hope that going forward Konate is the constant presence in the middle of defence.

If he can put his injury concerns behind him, he’s got a huge future for both club and country.

