Cody Gakpo now shares what position Jurgen Klopp wants him to play for Liverpool











Cody Gakpo has now shared what position Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants him to play.

Gakpo was speaking to the press, via Liverpool Echo, ahead of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

It is arguably the biggest game of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign so far, they’ll be seeking revenge for last season’s Champions League final.

Their recent upturn in form will increase confidence among fans, but Real Madrid are still one of the best teams in Europe.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Klopp has had to deal with a number of key injuries in attacking areas this season.

It forced them into the transfer market in January, where Cody Gakpo arrived from PSV Eindhoven.

After a slow start in Liverpool colours, the Dutchman has scored in back-to-back games.

Gakpo has now shared where Klopp would ideally like him to play for Liverpool going forward.

It could see the Reds get the best out of a player who was on fire in the Netherlands at the start of the season.

Gakpo shares what Liverpool manager Klopp wants him to play

Asked about his favoured position by the press, Gakpo said: “I played last two years on the left but at the World Cup I played down the centre and already I’ve tried to adapt to that.

“When I came here, I spoke to the coach and he said I could play left or centre, so I’m just trying to adapt as quickly as possible.”

Gakpo arrived at Anfield having scored nine goals and recorded 12 assists in 14 league games for PSV.

He played on the left wing for all of those games, but was used as a centre-forward during the World Cup.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The absence of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota when he first arrived at Liverpool forced Jurgen Klopp’s hand.

He struggled in the main, central role, but has aparted to playing alongside Nunez in recent games.

The Uruguayan was very complimentary about his new teammate ahead of the Newcastle game.

The pair then both found the back of the net as they push for a top four place.

He’s even been compared to Firmino by Jamie Carragher during his short time at Anfield, which is high praise indeed.

Show all