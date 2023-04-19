Cody Drameh might already have offer to leave Leeds United this summer











Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh looks set to leave the club this summer after failing to break into the first team.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who spoke to Give Me Sport about the 21-year-old defender.

Drameh originally came through Fulham’s academy, and was considered a very bright prospect by the West London club.

However, he switched Craven Cottage for Elland Road in 2020 in search of more first-team opportunities.

Cody Drameh has made eight first-team appearances for Leeds, including a debut away at The Emirates against Arsenal.

However, opportunities were hard to come by, and he’s now spent two separate spells at Championship clubs.

He’s now attempting to help Luton Town reach the Premier League, but will have to turn his attention to his long-term future soon.

Jones now believes that Drameh may have already received an offer to leave Leeds this summer.

At this moment in time, it looks like the best option for both parties to move on at the end of the season.

Talking about the right-back’s future, Jones said: “It’s looking like he wants to see what else is possible for him next season and see what doors will open.

“It sounds like he might even have a potential offer on the table, so I think he’s probably a potential exit.”

The ‘frightening’ defender was linked with a permanent move to Newcastle in January.

Eddie Howe was on the search for a young full-back, but eventually settled on West Ham’s Harrison Ashby.

Jesse Marsch was complimentary about Drameh at the beginning of the season, but his opportunities were still very limited.

Since joining Luton in the January transfer window, he’s made 13 Championship appearances and recorded two assists.

The signing of Rasmus Kristensen in the summer would have set alarm bells off for Drameh.

Although the Dane hasn’t had the best debut Premier League season, he and Luke Ayling have shared provided sufficient cover in his position.

If Drameh does leave Leeds in the summer, it may be seen as a missed opportunity for both the player and the club.

However, he needs to move to a club where he’s playing regular football, even if that means dropping down a division.

