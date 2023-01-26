Leeds transfer news: Romano claims Drameh set for Luton medical











Fabrizio Romano has reported that Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is closing in on a loan move to Luton Town.

The Whites talent has been struggling for game time under Jesse Marsch at Elland Road this season.

With Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling ahead in the pecking order, Drameh hasn’t had many opportunities to play.

Marsch rates the 21-year-old highly and has praised him, but hasn’t been able to find space for him on the pitch.

As was the case last season, Drameh will now be leaving Elland Road to play elsewhere for the rest of the campaign.

Last term, he impressed at Cardiff City, and now, the youngster is set to return to the Championship with the Hatters.

Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to say Luton have booked Drameh in for a medical on Thursday morning.

Drameh enters the final year of his contract in the summer and, according to Romano, that’s when a decision on the player’s long-term future will be taken.

Marsch wants Drameh to stay at Leeds beyond the end of the campaign, added the transfer insider.

Cody Drameh is set to join Luton Town on loan deal. Medical now booked on Thursday morning 🚨⚪️ #LUFC



Decision on long term future of Drameh will be taken in the summer when the player enters final year of his contract. Jesse Marsch wants him to return to Leeds next season.

Drameh is a top talent who’s just not having much luck at Leeds.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff, but decided to fight for his place at Elland Road this term.

However, the ‘frightening‘ talent hasn’t managed to oust Kristensen or Ayling in the pecking order.

Now, he finds himself dropping down a division once again for the sake of game time.

Drameh will not want another wasted season, so he’ll have to think very carefully about his future this summer.

And with the likes of Newcastle United reportedly eyeing him, Premier League interest certainly seems to be there.