Club willing to sell ‘flawless’ £43m forward as Liverpool continue to be linked

Another weekend, and another rumour surrouding Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, who is being linked with a move to England.

Chiesa is said to be among a cluster of Juventus players who could be moved on this summer from the Turin club.

With off-field problems once again engulfing the club and a number of high-earners on the books, the likes of Chiesa, Vlahovic and more have been linked with moves.

Of course, we know Liverpool are one of the teams keen on Chiesa. And according to a report from Calciomercato this weekend, Juventus are indeed open to selling their Italian star.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The report from Calciomercato claims that nobody is off limits for Juve when it comes to selling. As well as Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic is being tipped to be sold, while the same report also tips Gleison Bremer to make a move to either Chelsea or Tottenham.

Chiesa, who has been described as being a ‘flawless‘ talent when at his best, has starred for Juventus and Italy over the past few seasons.

The Italian side are believed to want around £43m to even consider selling the forward.

Aston Villa and Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Chiesa.

A link that won’t go away for Liverpool

We keep saying it, but surely Chiesa won’t end up at Liverpool during this transfer window.

The forward is a brilliant player and one who Jurgen Klopp would probably love to work with. But the Reds have other priorities this summer and are already blessed with fine attacking options.

However, it is a link that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere just yet. And the longer reports suggest that Juve will sell Chiesa, the more momentum these rumours will get.

Come the end of August, it wouldn’t actually end up being a surprise if Chiesa is in the red of Liverpool.