‘Flawless’ £43m attacker is not particularly keen on Aston Villa move amid Newcastle interest

Aston Villa immediately registered an interest in Federico Chiesa when his agent began to sound out potential options in the Premier League – but the Juventus star is not particularly keen on a move to Unai Emery’s side.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which suggests that the 25-year-old’s departure from Juve has never been more likely.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

There appears to be a reasonable chance that Federico Chiesa could be playing in the Premier League next year. He did not have the best year with the Old Lady last year. And Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that he does not have the best relationship with Massimiliano Allegri.

Chiesa not particularly keen on Aston Villa move

According to the report, Liverpool and Newcastle would be keen if they sell players this summer. Meanwhile, Aston Villa suggested that they would be keen on Chiesa as soon as his agent began to sound out interest.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The Villans will be back in Europe next year. And they have made some really exciting moves at the start of the transfer window. So some may have expected Chiesa to be tempted by the chance to make the move.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a move to Aston Villa does not particularly appeal to Chiesa.

Signing Chiesa would have been a huge statement of intent from the Villans. Juve want £42.8 million for the attacker.

He has had one serious injury and a few other issues with his fitness along the way. But he is someone who can play anywhere across the forward line.

He has been described as a ‘flawless‘ talent on the pitch. And it would be an exciting deal for many neutrals if Chiesa ends up in the Premier League this summer.

Unfortunately, it seems that Villa may have their work cut out if they pursue a deal for the Juventus star.