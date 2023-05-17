Club set to offer their 'amazing' manager huge pay rise to stop him from joining Tottenham











Feyenoord are now set to offer Arne Slot a huge pay rise in an attempt to stop him from joining Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that the Dutch outfit have opened talks with the 44-year-old over a new contract.

Slot seems to have emerged as the front-runner to land the Tottenham job and replace Antonio Conte ahead of the summer.

Indeed, journalist Miguel Delaney has labelled the Dutchman as the ‘slight favourite’ after Spurs distanced themselves from the Julian Nagelsmann links.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Slot ever since Conte left the club back in March after an impressive campaign in Holland.

He has guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title over the likes of Ajax and PSV. But it seems the Rotterdam-based side will do everything within their power to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

Feyenoord to offer Slot huge pay rise

The Daily Mail claims that Feyenoord are set to offer Slot a new deal in an attempt to keep him in Holland next season.

They have opened talks over a new contract that is thought to be worth over £2.5 million a season – one of the most lucrative deals for a manager in the club’s history.

The outlet notes that Tottenham will be able to offer Slot a bigger contract, but he could be tempted to take his side into the Champions League after such a successful campaign.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Former Tottenham goalkeeper, Michel Vorm, has already backed Slot for the job and labelled his compatriot an ‘amazing’ manager.

He’s certainly an intriguing option for Spurs given his lack of experience in the Premier League, but he ticks plenty of boxes.

Slot has proven he is capable of working with a modest budget, while his style of football has gained plenty of plaudits in Holland.

Daniel Levy is facing increased pressure from the Tottenham fanbase after what has been a tumultuous season on and off the pitch. While Slot isn’t the biggest name on their wish list, he seems to be the best fit.

Show all