‘Slight favourite’: ‘Incredible’ manager is now the most likely man to get the Spurs job – journalist











Miguel Delaney is led to believe that Arne Slot is the slight favourite to get the Spurs job now after Julian Nagelsmann was taken off the table as an option.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, Delaney was discussing Spurs’ Nagelsmann stance and what they’re going to do next after ruling out a move for the German.

Delaney pondered two options, Ruben Amorim from Sporting and Arne Slot from Feyenoord, and according to the journalist, Slot is the slight favourite right now.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Slot the slight favourite

Delaney shared what he knows about Tottenham’s manager search at this juncture.

“The club are stressing that he isn’t an option right now, and in terms of what is next? I do wonder if it will be Amorim from Sporting Lisbon or Arne Slot from Feyenoord who I think I would have as the slight favourite from Feyenoord,” Delaney said.

Big opportunity

If Arne Slot gets the Tottenham job, this will be a massive opportunity for the ‘incredible’ manager.

He’s been making waves over in the Eredivisie, and he does deserve a Premier League role, but jobs within England’s ‘big six’ are usually reserved for the best of the best.

The fact that Slot is even being considered for a job like this is a testament to the good work he has done at Feyenoord, but this is a massive leap.

Of course, we’ve seen other managers, such as Erik Ten Hag, make this jump recently, but, crucially, he had proven himself in the Champions League, whereas Slot doesn’t quite have that pedigree.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Slot gets on if he is hired by Tottenham.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

