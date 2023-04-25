Report: Tottenham will push to hire 'incredible' 44-year-old manager if they can't get Julian Nagelsmann











Julian Nagelsmann looks to be Tottenham’s top managerial target at the moment, but, as ever, nothing is straightforward for Spurs.

Indeed, there are no guarantees that Spurs will in fact be able to hire Nagelsmann despite their interest, but luckily, they have a contingency plan in place.

According to The Independent, Spurs have a second-choice in mind if they can’t get Nagelsmann in the shape of Arne Slot.

The 44-year-old manager will apparently become Spurs’ top target if they don’t manage to lure Nagelsmann to north London.

Of course, there is every chance that Nagelsmann doesn’t actually end up at Spurs. According to Alasdair Gold, a move to Tottenham has never been the German’s first-choice, and with the PSG job likely to be available this summer, the 35-year-old could opt to move to Paris instead.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

If Nagelsmann does indeed snub Spurs, then Slot wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize at all.

Compared to Mauricio Pochettino recently, the ‘incredible’ 44-year-old manager has his own distinct, and exciting, style of play.

He’s on track to win the Eredivisie with Feyenoord this term, and that’s in spite of the fact he lost two of his best players last summer with Luis Sinisterra and Tyrell Malacia leaving for the Premier League, but that hasn’t stopped Slot’s Feyenoord from playing some fantastic stuff this year.

Of course, as a Dutch manager, Slot buys into the Rinus Michels/Johan Cruyff total football style of play, and it’s fair to say that it wouldn’t take long for Spurs supporters to take to such an exciting brand of football if Slot were to come in.

Nagelsmann is the first choice for now, but even if Spurs miss out on the German, there is reason to be excited about what Daniel Levy has lined up in the shape of Slot.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

