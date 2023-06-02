‘Expectation’: Arsenal now think they’ll sign ‘outstanding' player for less than his asking price – journalist











Arsenal genuinely think they can sign Declan Rice for less than £100m this summer.

The ‘outstanding’ player has been strongly linked to Arsenal for ages now, but with West Ham reportedly looking for around £120m for the England international, there are a few stumbling blocks to clear.

However, despite West Ham’s public stance being that they want more than £100m for Rice, Arsenal genuinely think they can barter and get that deal down to below the £100m mark.

That is according to Ben Jacobs speaking on The Done Deal Show.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Arsenal think they can get Rice cheaper

Jacobs shared what he knows about Rice.

“I think Arsenal are the frontrunners for sure because Rice would like to stay in London,” Jacobs said.

“The initial offer that Arsenal are preparing is for below £100m. In the end it won’t be as much about the number as the structure. If it’s £100m, Arsenal will lean towards it being made through add-ons and bonuses, but if it’s under £100m, which is the expectation from Arsenal and other suitors, then Arsenal may have to pay more up front.”

Surely

While Rice is a very talented player, surely Arsenal will be able to get this deal done for less than £100m.

Yes, West Ham will want to get value for money, but with the player’s contract winding down and his desire to leave looking rather clear, it’s hard to see how the Hammers will get such a massive fee for him.

At the end of the day, anything in excess of £70m would be a gamechanging fee for a club like West ham, and they may have to settle for less than £100m here.

This is certainly shaping up to be the transfer saga of the summer.

Show all