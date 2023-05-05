Club don't think their manager will leave to join Tottenham, even if Daniel Levy interviews him











Any hopes Daniel Levy and Tottenham have of appointing Ruben Amorim as their next manager appear to be all but in the bin as things stand.

Amorim has emerged as a name on Tottenham’s list as they look to bring in a new permanent manager. Although Ryan Mason is in charge and interested in the job full-time, Daniel Levy is expected to look elsewhere. Amorim, the current Sporting Lisbon boss, is one name under consideration.

However, according to A’Bola, Tottenham won’t really have a chance of getting Amorim as it stands. A’Bola claims that while there’s an acceptance of interviews happening with Amorim, he is currently only thinking about Sporting.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Admired

The young manager has done brilliantly well with Sporting and led the team to trophies in Portugal.

He is well-liked across Europe and is seen as one of the best up and coming coaches. Indeed, Chelsea are also known to have looked into hiring him as well.

But as it stands, it looks like Amorim won’t be winding up in England just yet.

Chelsea are set to go with Mauricio Pochettino. And Spurs, despite liking Amorim a lot, are continuing to push ahead with trying to land Julian Nagelsmann.

TBR’s View: Amorim one to watch in the future

Ruben Amorim is doing too well with Sporting to be ignored. If he carries on as he is, then there is no doubting he ends up in England at some point.

In the future, jobs at City and Liverpool are likely to come up at some point. Wolves also keep a keen eye on the Portuguese market, while Chelsea and Spurs are constantly looking for the next best thing.

Amorim is doing the right thing being patient here. His time will come and when it does, he needs to make sure he is primed to take it with both hands.