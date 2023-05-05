Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham could be back on - journalist











Tottenham are very much still looking into appointing German manager Julian Nagelsmann, with talks still ongoing.

Nagelsmann had initially emerged as the main name mentioned when Spurs moved on from Antonio Conte. The German coach was relieved of his duties by Bayern Munich and is considered one of the top coaches on the continent.

However, recent weeks have seen Nagelsmann’s name dip a bit down the pecking order. Daniel Levy is looking at other managers, with Nagelsmann apparently wanting more control at the club if he does take the job.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, talks with Nagelsmann are now back on.

Plettenberg claims that further talks have taken place in the last few days. Further, he reports how Nagelsmann sees Tottenham as having huge potential.

Nagelsmann is, alongside Mauricio Pochettino, one of the preferred candidates in the eyes of Tottenham fans.

Despite doing well with Bayern in the main, Nagelsmann had some doubters in and among the Munich board and in the end, it cost him his job.

Thomas Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann, but things haven’t gone quite as well as he’d have liked so far either.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are looking at a number of options to replace Antonio Conte.

TBR’s View: Nagelsmann would please Tottenham fans

Behind Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann is probably the manager most Spurs fans would like to see come in.

He’s young, energetic, full of bold ideas and having managed Bayern, is used to the expectation of winning.

Lauded as being a ‘phenomenal’ coach, the German is said to be open to the move to Spurs, as long as he gets a big say in the transfer market.