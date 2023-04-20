Tottenham now exploring their interest in Sporting boss Ruben Amorim











Tottenham Hotspur are now exploring their interest in Ruben Amorim as they continue their search for their next manager.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Portuguese also finds himself on Chelsea’s radar as the Blues look for Graham Potter’s permanent successor.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Tottenham are keeping their cards close to their chest ahead of the summer. They have appointed Cristian Stellini on a temporary basis. And the Daily Mail reports that Spurs insist that there is currently no first-choice for the role.

Tottenham exploring Amorim interest

But they are wisely keeping their options open. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that they are now exploring their interest in Ruben Amorim.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Amorim has won a lot of admirers for the work he has done with Sporting. He led his side to a victory over Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this season.

As reported by the Mail, Amorim is one of the most highly-rated young coaches in Europe right now. So it is no surprise that both Tottenham and Chelsea are admirers.

He is someone with a clear style of play. And he would not be a stranger to all of the Tottenham squad. Pedro Porro obviously worked with him before he made the switch to North London in January.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Pedro Goncalves.

Obviously, that would not be the only reason Spurs would look to appoint him. But clearly, the Tottenham hierarchy are big admirers of what is going on at Sporting right now.

It does appear that the club are determined to see out the season with Stellini at the helm. So it may be some time before an appointment is made.

But it is promising to see that they are now looking into Amorim’s situation.