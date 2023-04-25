Club could walk about from bid to sign £35m Arsenal player - journalist











RB Leipzig are ready to walk away from their pursuit of Folarin Balogun should Arsenal dig their heels in over their asking price for the striker.

That is according to Sky journalist Philipp Hinze, who suggested that the Bundesliga side view the Gunners’ demands as being too expensive.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun is a player we are going to hear a lot about over the coming months. Of course, he is coming towards the end of a breakout year in Ligue 1, on loan with Reims.

RB Leipzig ready to walk away from Folarin Balogun race

The 21-year-old has scored 18 times in the top-flight. Arsenal would surely love to hold onto the forward as he starts to realise the potential he showed in the youth ranks at the Emirates.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

But it seems that Balogun may have other ideas. Recent reports have suggested that he has no intention of signing a new contract at Arsenal and is not keen on another loan move. He would like assurances over game-time as he potentially prepares to battle with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

There is plenty of interest in Balogun. And one of those who want the youngster is RB Leipzig. However, it seems that they are ready to pull the plug on any potential move.

Hinze reported on Twitter that Arsenal want £35.4 million (€40 million) plus add-ons for Balogun. But that price is too high for Leipzig. And they will only make a move if the Gunners are prepared to compromise.

Arsenal are not in the strongest position right now. Balogun’s contract in North London is currently set to expire in a couple of years. So it would be a gamble to not negotiate with the forward’s admirers if there is little chance of him staying in the long-term.

But Mikel Arteta thinks Balogun is a ‘phenomenal‘ player. So there certainly will be no intention of letting him leave on the cheap.