Club confirms they’ve signed £35m midfielder ahead of Liverpool

Liverpool won’t be signing midfielder Orkan Kokcu this summer as part of their overhaul after he decided to join Benfica.

Kokcu had emerged as a target for Liverpool after a fine season with Feyenoord. His performances under Arne Slot helped the Dutch side to the league title and there was plenty of interest.

As well as Liverpool being keen, Arsenal are also known to have tracked his progress. However, neither PL club will be getting Kokcu after he was confirmed as a new Benfica player.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Benfica sign Orkan Kokcu

Kokcu’s fine form has seen a number of European clubs take a fancy in signing him. But it is indeed Benfica who have won the race out of nowhere really.

For Liverpool, it simply means another midfielder slips the net. The Reds landed Alexis Mac Allister earlier in the week and are looking to bring in other midfielders as well.

Kokcu had been one who had been mentioned rather fleetingly.

Other names, such as Moises Caicedo, Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram continue to be linked with a move to Anfield as well.

Liverpool are being backed this summer by FSG after a strong finish to the season.

A nice to have

Amid all the links to different midfielders this summer, Orkan Kokcu seemed to be one that Liverpool probably didn’t seem likely to pursue as heavily.

Sure, he’s had an excellent season and brings qualities to the table, especially in the final third.

However, Liverpool need different midfielders really and the other names being looked at do seem to tick more boxes than Kokcu in that sense.

The Reds will simply park this one and move on. Kokcu would have been a more icing on the cake style signing really.

If they can go and get Thuram or Kone, or even both, then the name of Kokcu will be quickly forgetten anyway.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images