Clinton Morrison seriously impressed with 22-year-old Newcastle star vs Sheff Utd

Pundit Clinton Morrison has praised Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon and the impact he had against Sheffield United today.

Morrison was commentating on the match for BBC 5 Live as Eddie Howe’s side put the newly promoted Blades to the sword.

Off the back of a return to the Champions League on Tuesday, Newcastle capped off this weekend’s Premier League action.

Howe made several changes as he already prepares his squad for playing twice a week for the foreseeable future.

His entire forward line was rotated, however, he was forced into an early change by an injury to Harvey Barnes.

Anthony Gordon was the man he called upon to step up and Clinton Morrison was very impressed with the Newcastle youngster.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He played a key role on the left wing for Newcastle’s first goal which set them on the path to dominate their hosts before half-time.

After three defeats in the league on the bounce, they returned to the top half with an imperious win over Sheffield United.

Morrison impressed with Newcastle star Gordon

Speaking in the first half, Morrison said: “It’s been a good game, I’ll tell you one thing, [Anthony] Gordon has come on and made a difference.

“What a player he looks this year from when you’ve seen him in previous seasons.

“He really does look sharp and he’s causing Sheffield United a lot of problems down that left-hand side.”

The match only got better for Newcastle with Callum Wilson extending their lead after the break.

He followed up Dan Burn and Sven Botman’s headers by converting a Kieran Trippier cross of his own.

Jamie Carragher added his praise for Gordon to Clinton Morrison’s just after the hour mark as he scored Newcastle’s fifth.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

He described the young winger as ‘absolutely outstanding’ as he curled his effort into the back of the net from outside the box.

Gordon caused Brentford plenty of problems last weekend and carried that form into today’s clash.

Ian Wright has suggested that Gordon isn’t even close to fulfilling his full potential yet.

Given how much he’s improved between now and when he first arrived at the club, that’s easy to believe.