Ben Mee admits ‘very clever’ Newcastle player caused Brentford so many problems

Brentford defender Ben Mee has admitted that Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon was ‘very clever’ during their match last weekend.

Mee was speaking on The Final Word and highlighted one of the key events of the match.

After three defeats on the spin, Eddie Howe needed to see a response from his side.

He made several changes to the team and they made the desired impact, with Harvey Barnes in particular impressing.

However, the moment that ended up deciding the tie was Callum Wilson’s penalty.

Wilson converted his 11th straight Premier League spot kick past Mark Flekken to ultimately earn Newcastle all three points.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ben Mee has now said that Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon did well to earn his side a penalty but disagreed with the referee’s decision.

The 22-year-old got between Flekken and Aaron Hickey to pounce on a loose ball before being felled by the Dutch goalkeeper.

Mee admits Newcastle star Gordon was ‘clever’ on Saturday

Speaking about the incident, Mee said: “I think as the manager [Thomas Frank] said then, the keeper’s pulled out of it.

“Obviously, [Anthony] Gordon has been very clever with the use of his body, his back’s sort of turned into the keeper and sort of bought the contact and bought the foul.

“It’s not a penalty and the referee initially says, not for me, he’s stood next to one of our players and then the linesman saying that he thinks it’s a penalty.

“For me, if one’s saying yes, one’s saying no and you all of a sudden come to the conclusion that it is a penalty rather than going to the screen to VAR then it’s a difficult one to take really.”

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon arrived at St. James’ Park in January for a significant fee and took time to settle into his new surroundings.

A phenomenal tournament with England’s Under-21s in the summer appears to have kickstarted his Newcastle career.

Gordon has been a key player for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe this season and caused Mee and his Brentford teammates plenty of problems.

He’ll be hoping to make his Champions League debut later today against AC Milan.

The eyes of the world with be on Newcastle tonight and Sandro Tonali in particular will have something to prove when he returns to his old club.