Ian Wright says 22-year-old Newcastle gem is nowhere near his final form yet

Newcastle United may have lost at the weekend, but there was one key positive in the form of Anthony Gordon’s performance.

The 22-year-old Magpies attacker delivered a superb display for Eddie Howe’s side against Liverpool on Sunday.

Gordon scored the opener for Newcastle and was a danger throughout, really getting at the Reds from the first minute.

Indeed, you could argue that Eddie Howe’s decision to take him off was a rare mistake from the Magpies manager.

Ian Wright, speaking on Premier League Productions (28/08/23, 2:05pm), sung Gordon’s praises, saying it was the best he’d ever seen the Newcastle gem play.

The Arsenal legend even says this is “nowhere near” his final form, tipping him to absolutely explode in the coming months and years.

“Gordon, what I have seen of him, up until this point, that’s the best I have ever seen,” said Wright.

“I know he is nowhere near what his final form is like.

“But he caused so many problems for them. They got so dishevelled when he was running at them.”

Gordon moved to Newcastle in January, and as is sometimes the case, he needed a while to find his feet at his new club.

Now, with a pre-season under his belt, the 22-year-old is showing flashes of brilliance and developing into a great player.

Indeed, there might’ve been a different outcome had Gordon stayed on the pitch. He was very much the Magpies’ best player.

If these are the early signs of the player Gordon is developing into, Newcastle could end up with a truly world-class forward on their hands.