Clinton Morrison says Tottenham may yet stick with Antonio Conte











Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison believes Antonio Conte is 100% gone at Tottenham Hotspur, but suggests the club could stick with him until the end of the season, despite his recent comments.

The Italian’s future at the club is currently in severe doubt, following another outburst at the weekend.

He took aim at his players, after they let slip a two-goal lead against Southampton.

Spurs were 3-1 up with around 20 minutes to go.

But goals from Theo Walcott and then James Ward-Prowse right at the death saw Tottenham slip up. With Newcastle United beating Nottingham Forest, it was a very poor result for the north Londoners.

After the game, Conte let rip in his press conference, calling his players ‘selfish’.

He said (via Telegraph): “I think it’s better to go into the problem, we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [into it]. This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve.”

Some believe Conte’s comments were made in order to prompt his own sacking.

A number of names are being mentioned as possible candidates to replace him.

Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with a sensational return.

There has also been a claim that Daniel Levy has been in contact with the agents of Oliver Glasner, the Eintracht Frankfurt manager.

Clinton Morrison suggests Tottenham could stick with Antonio Conte before moving him on in the summer

Yesterday morning on Sky Sports News, Clinton Morrison gave his views about the situation.

He reckons that the former Chelsea boss’ time will be up at Spurs.

He said (9.43am): “It’s a big call for Daniel Levy and the hierarchy. Some of the comments he said, yes maybe he was right in what he was saying… but you can’t say that as a manager in a press conference.

“I know you’re heated, you’ve just come out of the changing room. But some of the things he said… it just looked like he wanted to be sacked. I don’t think he’ll be there. I 100% know he’s not going to be there come the end of the season. If he was, he would have signed a new contract.”

Morrison added though that he feels Spurs might stick with Conte until the end of the campaign, rather than take the risk of sacking him now.

“There’s a lot of big decisions to make at Tottenham. Conte has to speak to the hierarchy. He might be there until the end of the season. They might stick with him, and then they’ll move him on in the summer.”

Conte’s current contract expires at the end of the season. There is an option for the club to extend it by a further year (via Sky Sports).