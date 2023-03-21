Mauricio Pochettino pushing like mad for Tottenham job - journalist











Journalist Shaun Custis has told talkSPORT that Mauricio Pochettino has been ‘pushing like mad’ to become Tottenham Hotspur boss again amid doubts over Antonio Conte’s future in North London.

It appears that a change may be imminent at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Times reports that the Spurs squad believe that Conte may have already managed his final game at the club after his stunning press conference following the draw with Southampton.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, one of the factors Daniel Levy will have to consider is who can replace Conte. Thankfully for Tottenham, there are a few options who are immediately available.

Pochettino pushing like mad for Tottenham job

Ben Foster suggested on his YouTube channel that Tottenham should target Thomas Tuchel. But it seems that plenty of fans would love to see Pochettino return.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

And it would appear that the Argentinian is also very keen to make a comeback.

Custis claimed on talkSPORT that Pochettino is pushing like mad to get the job. However, he also noted that Daniel Levy is very reluctant to turn to the 51-year-old and potentially admit that it was a mistake to let him go in the first place.

Turning back to Pochettino will hand Tottenham a real boost. He remains such a popular figure amongst the fanbase. And you would imagine that it is a similar story with the players.

He will still have questions to answer. Spurs were not able to take that final step during his time in charge. And it says a lot about how the squad has not moved forward that many of the stalwarts from his tenure remain at the club.

But few managers made Tottenham fans believe quite like Pochettino in recent decades. It would certainly have the potential to galvanise the club again if he made his return during the break.