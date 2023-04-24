Clinton Morrison can’t believe Leeds boss Javi Gracia isn’t starting Wilfried Gnonto











Clinton Morrison has admitted he’s very surprised that Leeds United manager Javi Gracia isn’t starting Wilfried Gnonto.

Morrison was speaking on Sky Sports News (23/4 12:52pm) after Leeds latest Premier League defeat.

After back-to-back drubbings at Elland Road, they travelled to Craven Cottage to take on an impressive Fulham side.

After managing to keep the hosts at bay in the first-half, Leeds shot themselves in the foot once again after the break.

A pair of mistakes from Illan Meslier gifted goals to Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

A deflected Patrick Bamford goal gave Leeds hope in the final few minutes, but the game ended in another defeat.

Javi Gracia only turned to Wilfried Gnonto in the 80th minute just after Joao Palhinha’s own goal.

It barely gave the Italian international a chance to make an impact on the game.

Morrison surprised Leeds boss Gracia not starting Gnonto

When asked about what was going wrong for Leeds, Morrison said: “You know what surprises me with Leeds? [Wilfried] Gnonto.

“We were talking about how exceptional he’s been, he doesn’t play him Javi Gracia.

“He’s a winger who wants to take people on, under the old manager he was starting week in, week out, Leeds fans were excited about him.”

Since Gracia was hired as Leeds manager at the end of February, Gnonto has started just two league games.

It’s no coincidence that they’re two of the only three wins Gracia has achieved since joining the club.

On both occasions Gnonto was substituted after an hour, and he did pick up a small injury on international duty.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Gracia did suggest before the Fulham match that Gnonto could start for Leeds, but instead opted for Crysencio Summerville.

The young Dutchman and Jack Harrison were expertly dealt with by Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson.

Gnonto would have offered something different, and could have been turned to much earlier in the match.

Chelsea have recently been linked with the 19-year-old, and if he keeps being left out the side, he might start to consider the move.

In order to avoid relegation, Gracia may have to start giving Gnonto more minutes as one Leeds’s only real goal threats.

