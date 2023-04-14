Leeds United face Chelsea problem when it comes to Wilfried Gnonto











Leeds United could lose star forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer after just one season, with Chelsea keen on the youngster.

Gnonto has been nothing short of superb since being given his big chance at Elland Road this season. His form has seen him called up to Italy, and there is now genuine interest from elsewhere.

According to TalkSPORT, Chelsea are pushing – along with AC Milan and Juventus – when it comes to signing Gnonto.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Talent

Gnonto has been one of the standout stars for Leeds in what has been an otherwise disappointing season for the Yorkshire side.

Jesse Marsch departed shortly after the January window and while there has been a small uptick in performances under Javi Gracia, Leeds remain in relegation trouble thanks to a hammering by Crystal Palace last week.

The Italian, though, remains a player of interest. TalkSPORT claims that Chelsea have a serious interest in landing the Leeds forward.

Worryingly for Leeds, Gnonto is also believed to be open to leaving Elland Road as he looks to further his career.

Gnonto is on the lower end of the Premier League wage spectrum at just £20,000-a-week. Any move to Chelsea is likely to bring a huge increase in those wages.

TBR’s View: Gnonto too good for Leeds

It’s a similar situation this to what happened with Raphinha. Leeds knew they had a player on their hands but the problem there comes in that they know they can’t keep him.

Gnonto has shown this season that he is just simply brilliant. On his day, he is as good as any winger in the league.

It will be a worry for Leeds, losing Gnonto. However, they did only pay around £4m for him and if they can turn a huge profit, it won’t be the worst result ever.

Of course, the ideal world sees Gnonto remain in Leeds and continue to show his class.