Javi Gracia suggests £20k-a-week Leeds player could start against Fulham











Javi Gracia has suggested that Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto will be ready to start against Fulham on Saturday.

Leeds will be looking to bounce back from consecutive home defeats this weekend. Gracia’s men shipped a total of 11 goals against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, putting a massive dent in their hopes of Premier League survival.

The Whites had been without Wilfried Gnonto earlier this month after the youngster had picked up an ankle injury.

He’s been a real bright spark for Leeds this season, but he’s found himself on the bench for the last three Premier League games since returning.

Now, Javi Gracia has suggested that he was easing Gnonto back after his injury and that he is now ready to start.

Gracia suggests Gnonto is ready to start

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s game, Gracia provided an update on Gnonto’s fitness.

“Gnonto is ready,” the Leeds boss said. “He had a little issue, he had some problem, now he’s ready, he’s training from the last few weeks.

“I tried to protect him a little bit and now he’s available.” as quoted by Leeds Live.

Gnonto’s emergence as a first-team player had come as a real surprise this season as he was previously viewed as a prospect for the future.

But the £20,000-a-week winger is undoubtedly one of Leeds’ most dangerous attacking players.

At just 19, Gnonto could play a key role in keeping Leeds in the Premier League beyond the end of the campaign and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t come back into the starting line-up this weekend.

