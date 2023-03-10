Clement Lenglet responds when asked if Harry Kane is going to leave Tottenham this summer











Clement Lenglet has now responded after being asked if Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur.

It was another disappointing evening for the north London side as they crashed out of the Champions League.

Lenglet spoke to Swedish outlet Fotball Skanalen after the full-time whistle on Wednesday.

Spurs failed to overturn the one goal lead AC Milan held as they travelled to the capital.

In reality, the Italian champions barely broke into a sweat to stop Tottenham from scoring.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

It was the third game on the bounce in three different competitions that Spurs failed to find the back of the net.

The mood around the club is reaching its lowest ebb of the Antonio Conte era.

The Italian has been absent for several weeks after having surgery, but his return failed to lift the mood.

Even the world-class Kane struggled to carve out many clear-cut chances for himself or his teammates.

His stopping header in the final moments was the only real opportunity the 29-year-old managed to create.

Lenglet has now responded to being asked about Kane’s future at Tottenham.

The on-loan French defender gave his answer, but wasn’t drawn into a long explanation.

Lenget answers question on Kane’s Tottenham future

The 27-year-old defender was pressed on whether the England captain would leave Spurs soon and said: “You can ask Harry.

“I’m not in a good position to talk about it. You are never happy when you lose.”

Speculation is only going to mount on the 29-year-old’s next step, with his contract set to expire in 2024.

GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones has shared that some Spurs sources believe he’ll be sold in the summer.

Photo by Alex Pantling – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Manchester United have grown quietly confident that a deal could be done before next season.

Lenglet is unlikely to be the last Tottenham player asked about Kane’s future before the end of the season.

With their hopes of securing a trophy this season now gone, attention is already turning to the next campaign.

Who will be in charge, and who will be playing up-front, could all change in the next few months.

