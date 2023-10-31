‘Clearly’: Pundit says Brendan Rodgers already doesn’t rate two Celtic summer signings

Transfer chat is all the rage at Celtic today and it continues here as another pundit believes he’s spotted two players that Brendan Rodgers doesn’t fancy at the club.

Speaking about the draw with Hibs at the weekend, Roger Hannah has claimed that Brendan Rodgers prefers James Forrest and Mikey Johnston over two of Celtic’s summer signings at the club.

Hannah said [Clyde SSB], “Jota’s left, Liel Abada’s got a long-term injury. Marco Tilio has a long-term injury but ageing back towards fitness.

“But clearly Brendan Rodgers doesn’t think, if he is fit, doesn’t think Tilio and [Hyunjun] Yang are better options than James Forrest or Mikey Johnston.”

Hyunjun Yang has certainly struggled to find any kind of form since signing for Celtic. The 21-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Hoops and has failed to find the back of the net.

He has also only created one assist despite being hailed as one of the best talents to come out of South Korea.

It’s absurd to suggest Marco Tilio is not rated at Celtic

Whilst Hyunjun Yang has had a chance to impress, to suggest that Tilio is not rated by Rodgers is simply absurd.

Tilio was injured before the season even started and Australia’s most expensive export has barely had any minutes to show what he can do in the green and white hoops.

Photo by Steve Christo – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

And, if Hannah paid attention, he would seen that Rodgers explained why Celtic fans haven’t seen Tilio on the park since he recovered from his injury.

The 20-year-old winger is highly rated in Australia. The Socceroos assistant manager, Ufuk Talay, said that when Tilio gets his chance he will ‘turn heads’ with his performances.

So whilst I can get on board with Hannah’s opinion on Yang, I will hold my thoughts on the young Aussie until I can actually see what he does in a Celtic jersey.

