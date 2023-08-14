Scottish champions Celtic are now desperate to sign defender Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the full-back.

With less than three weeks left in the transfer window, Mikel Arteta will want his squad finalised very soon.

There are still incomings expected with David Raya likely to join the club very soon.

However, Arsenal need to start moving players on as their squad is too big for the Premier League and Champions League.

Arteta provided a clue on Saturday when he named his matchday squad to show who was still in his plans this season.

And despite insisting that he wanted to keep Kieran Tierney at Arsenal, he wasn’t in the starting line-up or on the bench.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal originally signed Tierney from Celtic back in 2019, but he could now make a sensational return to his boyhood club.

It would be a real coup for Brendan Rodgers’s side but whether the finances make sense is another matter.

Celtic want Arsenal defender Tierney

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the 26-year-old, Galetti said: “In this moment, Kieran Tierney is the hottest name for Celtic.

“Brendan Rodgers, in his statement, wants to dampen spirits over whether his return to Scotland is possible. But the Arsenal player is, for sure, one of the most appreciated players by Celtic.

“Arsenal have asked for around £25 million or £30 million to let him go permanently, but a transfer on loan is also considered an option.”

Arsenal brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer and it initially looked like he would be competition for Ben White.

However, he was selected at left-back against Nottingham Forest and performed well before going off injured.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was brought on to replace him with Tierney nowhere to be seen.

The seriousness of Timber’s injury might decide whether the Scottish international can leave.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A return to Celtic for Tierney would be a very romantic choice for the Arsenal defender.

However, if a Premier League club shows interest in the 26-year-old, they may struggle to compete financially to sign the full-back.