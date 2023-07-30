£25m Arsenal player now prepared to stay after Mikel Arteta conversation

Kieran Tierney is now ready to stay at fight for his place at Arsenal after a conversation with Mikel Arteta.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on Twitter about the £25m defender.

Arsenal have one more friendly left to play before their season kicks off.

Depending on how seriously you take the Emirates Cup, then arguably every match from now on is a competitive game.

The Gunners have had a very good pre-season with results on the pitch being positive on the whole.

Their business off the pitch has been outstanding though, with three key targets acquired early in the window.

Mikel Arteta needs to let several players go before the season starts, but Kieran Tierney is unlikely to be one of them.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Scottish full-back still hasn’t featured that often this summer but has done well when called upon.

Arteta has said he doesn’t want to sell Tierney and the 26-year-old is determined to break into the team.

However, Arteta’s team selections aren’t particularly positive for the Scottish international.

Arteta talks Tierney into staying at Arsenal

Speaking about the defender’s future, Jacobs said: “I think Kieran Tierney is another really interesting one because from [Mikel] Arteta’s point of view I’m told that he would like to keep the player and sees him as really valuable.

“But from Tierney’s point of view, he hasn’t really had the game time based on last season that he’s expected from the football club.

“Tierney and Arteta spoke, and I actually think that Tierney is prepared to kind of stay and fight and battle for his place.

“But, Newcastle will want to watch there in terms of him potentially coming in and they need to strengthen in that position.”

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber have started ahead of Tierney at left-back this summer.

If Arteta is going to convince Tierney that his long-term future remains at Arsenal then he needs to be playing in his natural position ahead of the two versatile defenders.

Keeping the Scot at the club is one thing, but having an unhappy player in the camp is far from ideal.

If he’s not in the squad for the first few games of the season, then long-term admirers Newcastle could make a late move for Tierney.