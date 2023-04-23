Chris Waddle slams ‘sloppy’ Cristian Romero after disastrous first-half moment











Chris Waddle has questioned Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero after a shocking start to their match against Newcastle.

Waddle was covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live as Tottenham fell apart in the first 10 minutes.

Within 90 seconds Jacob Murphy had already found the back of the net for the hosts.

Joelinton soon doubled their lead after rounding Hugo Lloris, before a stunning long-range effort Murphy caught Hugo Lloris by surprise.

It was the first time in Tottenham’s history that they had conceding three goals so quickly in a Premier League match.

After clamouring to test out a back four, Cristian Stellini was very much made to pay for his decision.

Both Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic are known to be very attacking wing-backs.

However, without the added protection of a third centre-back, they looked totally out of their depth.

Waddle also wasn’t impressed with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

So often their most reliable defender, his recent form hasn’t been great, and once again he didn’t put his best foot forward.

Waddle questions Tottenham centre-back Romero

After Murphy smashed home the rebound from Joelinton’s effort in the opening minute, Waddle said: “We were talking about the defence before the game and it’s not good enough.

“Cristian Romero just lets Joelinton walk into the box.

“It’s a sloppy start. This back-four from Tottenham has risk written all over it.”

Waddle followed up his comments on Romero after Tottenham conceded the second goal, saying: “Tottenham are all over the place. It’s a simple ball. Cristian Romero is at fault again.

“It’s great control and composure from Joelinton to slide it home.”

Things went from bad to worse within 20 minutes, as Tottenham went five goals behind thanks to an Alexander Isak brace.

Romero didn’t impress against Bournemouth, but that’s nothing compared to their first-hald performance against Spurs.

The well-known wind-up merchant was very much on the opposite side of the jeering at St. James’ Park.

Waddle’s comments about Romero would likely be echoed by plenty of Tottenham fans.

He was eventually joined in defence by Davinson Sanchez and Stellini appeared to admit his plan hadn’t worked out.

