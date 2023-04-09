Cristian Romero was winding up Brighton players after Son Heung-min’s goal yesterday











Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero very much enjoyed Son Heung-min’s opening goal against Brighton yesterday.

A report from Football London has detailed what the Argentinian defender did once the ball hit the back of the net.

It was far from a straightforward win for Spurs yesterday, as they took on another side with European ambitions.

Son Heung-min scored his 100th Premier League in the opening ten minutes in impressive fashion.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

His curled effort from outside the box gave Jason Steele absolutely no chance.

Harry Kane ended up sealing all three points for Tottenham, but that doesn’t tell half the story.

Brighton had two goals disallowed either side of Lewis Dunk’s headed effort.

They also had at least one penalty shout turned away, which has now been apologised for by the PGMOL.

Cristian Romero could have given away a penalty of his own too, but instead was celebrating Son scoring the opening goal for Tottenham.

The 24-year-old hasn’t been in the best form since he was part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup.

His disciplinary record in particular has been heavily scrutinised.

Romero seen winding up Brighton players after Son goal for Tottenham

The report from Football London details the events immediately after Son’s brilliant opener.

‘That brought not only wild celebrations from his team-mates but a trademark Romero wind-up one,’ journalist Alasdair Gold writes.

‘Having made one of his own wanderings up the pitch and finding himself in the Brighton box, the Argentine reacted to Son’s strike by celebrating with a roar at Brighton defender Lewis Dunk with his fists pumping outwards before turning to the goalkeeper Jason Steele and the fans behind him.’

Romero’s push on Kaoru Mitoma was enough for the forward to have been adjudged to control the ball with his arm for Brighton’s first disallowed goal.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He wasn’t punished in this instance, although his decision making has been questioned recently.

Romero is considered Tottenham’s best defender, and his antics – like the one after Son’s goal – normally work to his advantage.

Knowing exactly when to wind up the opposition would certainly benefit Spurs.

He’s the key cog in their back line, and they can’t afford to lose him to another suspension if he gets it wrong.

