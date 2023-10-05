Pundit Chris Waddle was seriously impressed with Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar last night.

Waddle was commentating on a historic night at St. James’ Park for BBC 5 Live.

It’s hard to understate just how incredible the atmosphere was on Tyneside last night.

As Newcastle hosted their first Champions League tie for 20 years, the crowd made sure Paris Saint-Germain knew they were in for a difficult evening.

Luis Enrique went with a very attacking side last night, naming four forwards.

In reality, they failed to link up with any sort of coherence and Newcastle capitalised.

Miguel Almiron scored the first Champions League goal of the Eddie Howe era before Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff lived out every Newcastle supporter’s dream of scoring for their boyhood clubs in Europe’s premier competition.

PSG got a goal back through Lucas Hernandez and the nerves started to grow as there was still time for the French champions to mount a comeback.

However, Fabian Schar secured victory for Newcastle with a thunderbolt that Chris Waddle was very impressed by.

The £3m defender was solid at the back, but his crowning moment was a delightful strike from outside the box.

It’s a skill he’s always had in his locker and he displayed it last night perfectly.

Waddle amazed by Newcastle star Schar’s wondergoal

As the Swiss defender made sure of a famous victory at St. James’ Park, Waddle said: “Unbelievable, what a strike by [Fabian] Schar. I don’t know why he’s up there anyway!

“He wins the ball, gets involved in the play, he swallows it, he gets the ball back and he bends it as he’s reaching for it.

“He falls over as he kicks it with enough bend and pace and whip and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma who’s a top-class goalie can’t get anywhere near it.

“He’s just stretching as he hits it, he hits the deck, that is going in the top corner and you’ve got to say over the night, Newcastle United thoroughly deserve this victory.”

Waddle was swept up in the atmosphere at Newcastle once Schar’s strike hit the back of the net last night.

It was a stunning evening for Newcastle with every player in exceptional form.

