Alan Shearer and Bruno Guimaraes blown away by £12m Newcastle star vs PSG last night

Newcastle United battered Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last night, and Alan Shearer and Bruno Guimaraes seem impressed by Kieran Tripper’s performance.

The Champions League returned to St James’ Park after years last night and Eddie Howe‘s side had a tough team in front of them. However, Trippier and co made it look easy as they thrashed the French champions 4-1.

Alan Shearer and Bruno Guimaraes applaud Newcastle star Kieran Trippier

Everyone knew PSG would not have an easy night at St James’ Park, but not many really believed Newcastle United would play them off the park.

Eddie Howe got his tactics spot on.

PSG just couldn’t live with the Magpies’ pressing and intensity, and the home side absolutely dominated the French giants, who some people see as one of the favourites to win the competition.

Newcastle looked so composed on the ball yesterday even though they barely had players who had experienced a game of this magnitude in the Champions League before.

One player who knows everything about the competition is Kieran Trippier, and he was absolutely fantastic for Newcastle against PSG last night.

The £12 million (Sky Sports) man took to Instagram to celebrate the win yesterday. Alan Shearer and Bruno Guimaraes showed him some love.

A look at Trippier’s stats vs PSG

Kieran Trippier had an outstanding game for Newcastle United against PSG last night.

In his 90 minutes on the pitch, the 33-year-old made two clearances, two interceptions and a tackle. He was dribbled past just once in the entire game, which is amazing considering he was up against Kylian Mbappe.

Trippier also had 48 touches of the ball, made three key passes and picked up an assist (SofaScore). It was a fine display by the veteran, who seems to be ageing like fine wine.

Newcastle now sit on top of their group in the Champions League.