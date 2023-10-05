Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson managed to live every young fan’s dream last night when he made his Champions League debut against PSG.

Anderson took to social media after stepping out at St. James’ Park on a historic evening on Tyneside.

After a goalless draw on their return to the Champions League, Eddie Howe would have known they faced a much tougher task against the French champions.

However, Luis Enrique didn’t get his tactics right last night, selecting four forwards and leaving his midfield horribly exposed.

He didn’t have many options on the bench but Newcastle capitalised after a sloppy pass out from the back in the first half.

Alexander Isak was initially thwarted before Miguel Almiron scored the rebound and sent St. James’ Park wild.

Local heroes Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff extended Newcastle’s lead before a classic Fabian Schar screamer wrapped up the win.

Howe didn’t have many options on the bench either and turned to local lad Elliot Anderson in the second half.

Anderson will be delighted to have played his part in Newcastle defeating PSG and sitting top of their group after two games.

Anderson compared to Maradona after Newcastle win over PSG

Posting on Instagram after the match, Anderson said: “Champions League back at St James with the best fans in the world! Moments to remember.”

Guimaraes simply replied: “Maradona,” while Paul Dummett included a picture of the Argentine in the comments.

Anderson has a huge future ahead of him and it’s no wonder Howe didn’t allow him to go out on loan this season.

If he’s not starting matches, he’s one of the first options called off the bench these days which is a testament to the 20-year-old’s ability.

Stepping up for Newcastle against PSG is just the latest in a growing list of achievements for Anderson right now.

It’s no wonder that both Scotland and England have been interested in calling him up recently.

Gareth Southgate doesn’t want to miss out on one of the country’s best young talents.