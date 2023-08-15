Chris Sutton wasn’t impressed with £34m Liverpool player vs Chelsea last weekend

Pundit Chris Sutton was unimpressed with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during their match against Chelsea.

Sutton was speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off! Podcast after the opening weekend of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be too dissatisfied with a point at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides had chances and goals chalked off for incredibly tight offside decisions.

Klopp will be delighted that Luis Diaz has hit the ground running in the league after a very strong pre-season.

The Colombian latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from Mohamed Salah as he finished past Robert Sanchez.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, one of the talking points of the game was when Salah was brought off.

The Egyptian didn’t look happy as he was replaced by Harvey Elliott, who had a brilliant cameo.

Sutton admitted he wasn’t impressed with Liverpool star Salah’s reaction when he was substituted.

There were ironic cheers from the home fans as he ripped away a bandage on his hand as he trudged off the pitch.

Sutton unimpressed with Liverpool forward Salah

Asked what he thought of Salah’s reaction to being substituted, Sutton said: “Didn’t like it. I thought that he undermined the manager in that moment, I don’t care what anybody says.

“If every player acted in that petulant way then Liverpool are in big trouble. He can’t do that and he must realise that.

“[Jurgen] Klopp actually, I heard him talk about it after the game, I don’t think he necessarily dealt with the situation. I think he should have condemned [Mohamed] Salah for doing that and he didn’t because we know why, Salah’s their best player.

“You have to have standards at a football club, so why is Mo Salah treated differently to every other Liverpool player?”

The £34m forward’s disappointment is understandable given the game was still in the balance when he came off.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Salah also has a brilliant record of scoring on the opening day of the season but couldn’t add to his tally on Sunday.

Some Liverpool fans will agree with Sutton that Salah’s reaction wasn’t OK, but it’s unlikely his frustration will last too long.

His performance on the pitch was still very good even if it was tarnished as he left the field.